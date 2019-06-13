Google teases Pixel 4 with square camera bump

Google Pixel phones are known for their game-changing camera prowess, and the next-in-line flagship Pixel 4 is also likely to bring in a new camera style.
In its official tweet, Google teased the rear camera of its upcoming Pixel 4 smartphone. The teaser image shows off a square camera module, containing two sensors, LED flash, and a possible spectral sensor.
Google is scheduled to unveil the Pixel 4 smartphone in October. The Pixel 4 is likely to feature a screen-based fingerprint sensor and a True tone-like display.
