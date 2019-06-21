Govt orders 'necessary arrangements' after 4-yr-old died of Japanese Encephalitis

After a 4-year-old boy who is found positive for the died at the Medical College here on Thursday, the government issued orders for making necessary arrangements and providing proper treatment to patients at all health centre's spread across the district.

One child was found positive for the "Japanese Encephalitis" at Medical College, Dimrapal where three children suffering from were admitted.

"After test, it was found that one child is positive for while 2 are found negative," said the press release.

The child was suffering from since 10 June and was brought for treatment at the community health centre at Bastar, However, he referred to Medical College Dimrapal after his condition showed no improvement on June 18. He, however, died on June 20 during treatment at the hospital.

Following which 88 persons including 18 who had come in contact with the child were tested for the but were not found positive, informed the press release from government.

The deadly originates from pigs and spreads to humans, mostly children, through mosquitoes. Symptoms of include fever, and

On the other hand, so far has claimed the lives of 122 children in

As per the data, a total of 101 deaths were reported at government-run and Hospital while 20 children died at in the Muzaffarpur due to the today.

