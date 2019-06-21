Horse trading now bedrock of BJP's so-called 'expansion': Surjewala

In the wake of four MPs switching sides to BJP, Congress' on Friday asserted that the BJP's conduct is denigrating constitution.

"Indian strongly questions the 'Culture of Defection' systematically being cultivated by the Horse trading is now the bedrock of BJP's so-called 'expansion'. This reprehensible phenomenon, sans any ideological moorings, is the murder of Constitution & Democracy," Surjewala tweeted.

The in-charge of communication also shared an official statement in his tweet.

"Defections are founded upon threats, coercion, money power, muscle power and enticements," read the statement.

"engineered defection among the MP's belonging to the TDP in an attempt to manufacture a majority in Rajya Sabha" in an "illegal and unconstitutional manner," it asserted.

Surjewala also drew examples from West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa Karnataka, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, and Telangana, where allegedly engineered defection.

"Modi 2.0 - Defections are New Normal. in hasn't split. hasn't split. hasn't split. Then, How can TDP in split? Constitution Xth Schedule is dead! Will journalists dare to debate/question?" Surjewala had tweeted earlier in the day.

