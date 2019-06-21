Bihar BJP MPs to donate Rs 25 lakh each for treatment of encephalitis patients

All 17 BJP MPs from have decided to donate Rs 25 lakh each for better medical facilities and treatment to encephalitis-affected children, sources said on Friday.

The decision was taken during the dinner hosted by here on Thursday night.

"All BJP MPs will sanction Rs 25 lakh each from their respective (MPLADF) to build pediatric intensive care units (PICUs) in the state," they said.

of State for Home Affairs Nityanand has already sanctioned the fund to build a PICU at in his parliamentary constituency -- Ujiarpur.

has written to (DM) Chandrashekhar Singh asking him to ensure speedy treatment of the children.

Sanjay Jaiswal, who represents Paschim Champaran, has been given the task to coordinate with other MPs.

BJP parliamentarians will arrange necessary resources and medicines from their funds for treatment of children affected with AES, which is also spreading in areas adjacent to Muzaffarpur.

