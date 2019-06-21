When someone insults army, we pray good sense prevails upon him: Rajnath on Rahul's 'New India' tweet

on Friday criticised Rahul Gandhi, who has courted controversy by sharing the pictures of Army's dog squad doing yoga along with their trainers, with a sarcastic jibe -- New India -- on the top of his post.

"With due respect to you, Ji, these are proud members of the and they contribute to the safety of our nation. When someone repeatedly insults our Army, then we pray that good sense prevails upon him," Singh tweeted.

Hitting out at Gandhi, said the party has mocked the Yoga Day and "insulted" the forces.

" stands for negativity. Today, their negativity was seen in their clear support to the medieval practice of Triple Talaq. Now, they mock Yoga Day and insult our forces (yet again!) Hoping the spirit of positivity will prevail. It can help overcome the toughest challenges," he tweeted.

Taking a dig at Gandhi, actor and BJP tweeted: "Yes it's a NEW INDIA Rahul ji where even dogs are smarter than you."

The Congress condemned the tweet by Rawal and appealed to him to ask for pardon for his tweet.

"Paresh Rawal's tweet is rubbish. He does not know how to speak for a If someone speaks like this against his party leader, then there will be a ruckus. I condemn this and appeal to him to ask for forgiveness," senior Congress told ANI.

from Bengaluru South Lok Sabha Constituency Tejasvi Surya said the Congress leader's tweet has insulted the

"Ok. He still hasn't learnt his lessons. In one go, he has insulted our army, brave Jawans, the incredible dog unit, Yoga tradition, and our country. I feel really sad for all the young Congress workers (if there are any left) that they have to deal with this man as their leader," Surya tweeted.

Earlier in the day, all ministers and leaders across the country performed Yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day on Friday.

All the defence forces took part in the celebrations of International Yoga Day at various locations across the country on Friday.

Battling the bone-numbing cold, the personnel performed yoga in Siachen to mark the 5th International Yoga Day celebration.

The (ITBP) personnel from (ATS) performed 'asanas' with dog squad on the of in

The dog squad of the (BSF) was seen performing yoga along with their trainers in Jammu as well.

