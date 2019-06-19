Govt restores provision of 'ration in kind', Rajnath says will leave no stone unturned in lifting morale of forces

In a move welcomed by the defence forces, for Defence on Tuesday announced the restoration of the 'Ration in Kind' for military officers posted in peace areas.

Asserting that he feels honoured, Singh said: "I will leave no stone unturned to lift the morale of armed forces and support their families. By restoring Ration in Kind for officers of the three services I feel honoured that I got an opportunity to do something for the Armed Forces."

On 1 July 2017 ration entitlement to officers of Indian armed forces deployed at Peace stations was revoked as part of recommendations given by the 7th pay commission.

After nearly 2 years, the government has agreed to take back its decision and restore the ration entitlement.

The said decision has been taken up by the government in view of the operational concerns being flagged by the armed forces on the issue.

The matter was pending with the after the had sent a proposal through last year.

The matter was cleared soon after Nirmala Sitharaman moved to North Block as from

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)