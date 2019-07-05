Govt to launch 'Study in India' initiative to target foreign students

JUST IN
17 iconic tourist sites to be developed as world-class destinations: Sitharaman
ANI  |  Politics 

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday that three Indian institutions - two IITs and IISc - now figure in top 200 institutions in world university rankings and the government will start a programme 'Study in India' to encourage foreign students to study in Indian universities.

Presenting the Union Budget, Sitharaman said that regulatory system in higher education will be reformed and a Higher Education Commission will be set up.

She said no Indian institute figured in top 200 of world university rankings five years back.

"Concerted efforts have been made to boost education standards. Three institutes - two IITs and IISc (Indian Institute of Science Bengaluru) are in top 200. We will continue making concerted efforts," she said.

She said Rs 400 crore has been earmarked for Rs 2019-2020 under the head 'World-class institutions'.

"It is more than three times the revised estimates," she said.

The minister said India has the potential to become the hub of education and the 'Study in India' programme will focus on bringing foreign students to the country.

