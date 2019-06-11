Goyal, Pradhan discuss challenges faced by steel industry

of Commerce and Industry and Railways, Goyal, and of Steel, Dharmendra Pradhan, discussed the challenges being faced by the sector and the import-export trends with producers here on Tuesday.

Both the Ministers assured the industry that Ministries of Commerce and Industry and Steel will make all efforts to ensure that engineering goods exports double in the next five years and reach USD billion by 2030, an official statement said.

The meeting was attended by senior officials and representatives from the industry.

Although is the second largest manufacturer of steel, it is also a net importer of steel.

Representatives of the and the Engineering Export Councils discussed in detail with Commerce and Steel Ministers the "protectionist measures" being imposed by other countries and the under-utilised capacity in in

Goyal and discussed at length the measures their ministries may take to reduce unnecessary imports and boost exports.

