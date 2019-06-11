Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla meets PM Modi, Amit Shah

Governor Heptulla met Modi and here on Tuesday.

Heptulla apprised Shah about the law and order situation in the state.

Her visit to the capital comes after the district administration had on Saturday imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC in and around Yathi Loukon region in the state.

The orders were imposed to thwart any and order situation in view of the protest erupting in the area against the development of a Food Park.

Some locals are opposed to the establishment of any government project or scheme other than the construction of the Sports University, claiming that the land was acquired for the construction of the university, which is now being allegedly shifted to some other place.

