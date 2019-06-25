Gram Vastavya 2.0: Kumaraswamy leaves for Karegudda village

HD Kumaraswamy on Tuesday left for Karegudda village in district under 'Gram Vastavya 2.0' programme.

Kumaraswamy was accompanied by Ra Mahesh. Both the ministers boarded the train to Karegudda village today.

On June 22, the had revived his 2006 rural outreach programme, in which he stayed at the homes of villagers. Kicking off the programme from Gurmitkal in district.

"The tour will start from today onwards. I wanted to do a minimum two to four 'Grama Vaastavya' every month," he told ANI here.

The JD(S) leader had during his first stint as of the state in 2006 had stayed in the homes of villagers.

Under the programme, Kumaraswamy will stay in a hamlet overnight where he will interact with its people on the issues they face regularly.

