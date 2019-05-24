Karnataka's JD-S new MP Prajwal offers to resign

Newly-elected member of the ruling Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) on Friday offered to resign from the parliamentary seat to get his grandfather and party's supremo H.D. re-elected.

"As my grandfather is the founder and builder of the JD-S, I want to resign and get him re-elected from the seat through a bye-election," a pensive Prajwal told reporters at Hassan, about 180km from here.

Prajwal Revanna, 29, won the prestigious seat on Thursday, defeating A. Manju of the with a margin of 1,41,324 votes.

Hassan is the lone seat the won out of the seven it contested in the southern state in a pre-poll alliance seat-arrangement with ally

Deve Gowda, 87, who opted to contest from the adjacent Tumkur, paving way for to debut into from the party's bastion, lost to BJP's G.S. Basavaraju by a narrow margin of 13,339 votes as a of the allies.

Ramesh Babu, however, told IANS that the party's high command would decide if should resign though he offered to quit.

"As it was the party's high command which gave the ticket for Prajwal to contest from Hassan, it will discuss the issue and decide if he should resign, because he got elected on Thursday and is yet to take oath as a member," said Babu.

The high command is likely to meet here later in the day to analyse its poll debacle in alliance with the

Of the 28 Lok Sabha seats in the southern state, a resurgent BJP won 25 of the 27 it contested, while the JD-S, the and an Independent, supported by the BJP, won single seat each.

D.K. Suresh of the Congress retained the seat and Independent -- multi-lingual South Indian -- wrested the Mandya seat from the JD-S by defeating its debutant Nikhil by a margin of 1,25,876 votes.

Nikhil Kumaraswamy, 28, is the other grandson of and son of

Prajwal Revanna is the son of state H.D. Revanna, who is the elder son of

