Haitian senator opens fire outside Parliament, injures journalist

A photojournalist suffered injuries here after a Haitian lawmaker opened fire with a pistol to disperse protestors outside Parliament.

Senator Jean-Marie Ralph Fethiere, who is a member of Haiti's ruling party, said he acted in self-defence as opposition protestors entered the parliament building in the capital Port-au-Prince to disrupt a session of the Senate on Monday.

"I was attacked by groups of violent militants. They tried to get me out of my vehicle. And so I defended myself. Self-defence is a sacred right," Fethiere told Radio Mega, as quoted by Sputnik. The journalist suffered injuries on the face from a bullet shard.

Haitian President Jovenel Moise is trying to accelerate the appointment of Fritz-William Michel as the country's new prime minister in order to have time to make it to UNGA taking place in New York.

Massive anti-government protests have been going on in Haiti amid fuel shortages and an increase in the cost of living.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)