Haridwar: Policeman allegedly beaten up by liquor mafia; 5 arrested

Five people have been arrested after a video of a policeman being trashed allegedly by the liquor mafia went viral over social media recently, police said.
The incident took place on Tuesday near the Shiv Lok colony here.
"Illicit liquor was being carried on a scooty in Ranipur last night. On being questioned, the accused misbehaved with police. We have registered a case.Five accused have been arrested. Meanwhile, search for three others is going on," said Kamlesh Upadhyaya, SP, City, Haridwar.
