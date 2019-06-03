Harsh Vardhan cycles to office to take charge as Minister of Health and Family Welfare

On the occasion of World Bicycle Day, MP Dr on Monday arrived at the Nirman Bhawan here on a bicycle to take charge as the for Health and Family Welfare.

"GreenGoodDeed_237 #Cycling is a simple,affordable, reliable,clean & environmentally sustainable means of transport. #UNGA has declared June 3 as #WorldBicycleDay to underline contribution of cycling to sustainable development goals. It's my fav sport too 2 #BeatAirPollution @UN," he tweeted later.

On his arrival, was presented with bouquets by officials as he took charge of the office.

In April last year, the UN had declared June 3 as World Bicycle Day. The resolution for this day recognises "the uniqueness, longevity and versatility of the bicycle and it is a simple, affordable, reliable, clean and environmentally fit sustainable means of "

After assuming charge, said that he would try to continue cycling from his home to office and vice-versa and appealed to the people to adopt healthy practices.

"I deeply thank and for giving me an important responsibility. I also hold the charge of of Science and Technology and I believe that with the help of science and technology, the issues facing the people even for the last 70 years can be resolved," he remarked.

He said that 27 lakh Indians have been benefitted under the and underlined that the government will continue to work towards the outreach of the programme to other beneficiaries.

Harsh Vardhan said that he will write a letter to the Chief Ministers of five states -- Delhi, West Bengal, Odisha, and Telangana -- over the implementation of the

"Till now, 15,000 to 16,000 hospitals have been associated with the programme. The Prime Minister's dream is to have 1.5 lakh health and wellness centres by 2022. We will work in dynamic mode to realise the Prime Minister's New vision," he further said.

During the first term of the Modi government, Harsh Vardhan was appointed and Family Welfare in 2014. He was later given the charge of the and

In 2017, he was appointed the Minister of Environment, and Climate Change following the demise of

In the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections, Harsh Vardhan retained his Lok Sabha constituency, winning it by a margin of over two lakh votes.

