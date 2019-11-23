Haryana BJP thanks Central leadership for making 'suitable atmosphere' for construction of Ram Temple

Haryana BJP on Saturday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Central leadership for the "historic" step to abrogate Article 370, and also expressed gratitude for making a suitable atmosphere for the construction of Ram temple.

"The State Executive unanimously expresses its gratitude and thanks Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Central leadership for fulfilling the dream of 'Akhand Bharat' envisaged by Jansangh founder Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee by taking the historic step of abrogating Article 370 and 35 A, empowering and encouraging the Muslim women by getting the bill against Triple Talaq passed."

"Lord Shri Ram will sit at his birthplace in Ayodhya, gratitude again for making the suitable atmosphere for this," said the statement.

The political resolution also thanked the people of Haryana for the formation of BJP government in the state, saying the voters have expressed their faith by giving 3 per cent more votes to the party in the recently held Assembly election as compared to 2014.

"In the recently held Assembly elections, the BJP government has been formed again, we thank the people of Haryana for this. The voters have expresses their faith by giving 3 per cent more votes as compared to 2014 to BJP," said the resolution.

The resolution also stressed that education, health and security will be priority areas for the state government.

