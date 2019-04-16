Haryana: EC planning to set set up 'Sakhi Matdan Kendra' in each assembly segment

For the first time in the state, the is planning to set up 'Sakhi Matdan Kendra' to disseminate the message of women empowerment in each assembly segment, said (CEO), on Tuesday.

The Kendras will exclusively be run by women and no male personnel would be present on these Kendras, he added.

"This initiative would go a long way in spreading a message in the society that women can not only participate in the elections but also get it conducted in an efficient manner," Ranjan said.

The further said that with an aim to increase women vote percentage in the election, extensive steps like providing transport facility for Divyang (differently-abled) women voters along with separate toilet for women is being arranged at each polling centre. A ramp is also being constructed to maintain law and order situation so that women can come in large numbers to exercise their franchise without any fear.

"Arrangement of the separate queue for women would be made on each polling centre in the state. While casting vote, priority would be given to those women who are pregnant and near delivery and those who are having children below three years of age," he said.

In those polling centres where the number of women in the queue is more than 15, two women would be allowed to cast their vote after every single male voter so that there is no need for women to stand in the queue for too long in the heat, said Ranjan.

"Under the Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation Programme (SVEEP), women are being made aware regarding voting through Self Help Groups (SHGs) and Anganwadi workers," he added.

The is also organizing programmes based on women like Rangoli and Mehendi in which message depicting the importance of voting in a democracy is being spread by the women through making rangoli and mehndi designs.

