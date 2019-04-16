Shakeel Ahmad files two sets of nominations from Madhubani

-
Senior Congress leader and former Union minister Shakeel Ahmad on Tuesday filed his nomination from Madhubani Parliamentary Constituency for the Lok Sabha Elections.
Ahmad, who resigned as the senior spokesperson of the AICC on Monday, said that he has submitted two sets of nomination papers for Madhubani Parliamentary Constituency, one as an Independent candidate and the second set as Indian National Congress (INC) candidate.
Talking to ANI, Ahmad said, "I have assured the Election agent that I will submit the party symbol within two days."
The former senior spokesperson of Congress was unhappy after his traditional Madhubani seat went to ally Vikasheel Insaf Party (VIP) in Bihar as per the seat sharing agreement with the grand alliance there.
As per the seat-sharing formula of the Grand Alliance in Bihar, the Congress is contesting on nine out of 40 Lok Sabha seats, the RJD is contesting on 19 seats while the remaining seats have been given to allies RLSP, HAM and VIP.
Bihar voted for its four Parliamentary constituencies on April 11. It will witness polls on April 18, 23, 29 and May 6, 12 and 19 for the remaining out of its 40 parliamentary seats.
