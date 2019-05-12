Haryana Police arrest two, seize 15 live cartridges

-
After tightening vigil in the wake of Lok Sabha elections, the Haryana Police have arrested two persons along with three vehicles and live cartridges on Sunday from Rohtak.
The police have seized three vehicles bearing temporary registration number from Vishwakarma School area near the polling booth number 62 here.
"As many as 15 cartridges of .32 bore, two wooden and two number plates bearing different registration numbers have been recovered from these vehicles," said a spokesperson of the state police.
He said: "Proper action is being taken by the police in this connection."
The accused have been identified as Sunil, a resident of Makdouli village and Ramesh, a resident of Bohar village.
Further investigation is on.
