Haryana Police arrest two, seize 15 live cartridges

After tightening vigil in the wake of Lok Sabha elections, the Police have arrested two persons along with three vehicles and live cartridges on Sunday from

The police have seized three vehicles bearing temporary registration number from area near the polling booth number 62 here.

"As many as 15 cartridges of .32 bore, two wooden and two number plates bearing different registration numbers have been recovered from these vehicles," said a of the

He said: "Proper action is being taken by the police in this connection."

The accused have been identified as Sunil, a resident of Makdouli village and Ramesh, a resident of Bohar village.

Further investigation is on.

