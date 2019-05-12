Voter turnout in Delhi remains low at 44.90 pc till 3 pm

The capital territory of Delhi, where seven seats are at stake, logged just 44.90 per cent polling till 3 pm.

According to the Election Commission of India's (ECI) Voter Turnout App, the voting percentage at 3 pm remained low with only 44.90 per cent voters having cast their votes.

The initial enthusiasm among voters of the capital slightly dwindled with the increasing temperature and blazing sun, while leaders cutting across party lines appealed to the voters to exercise their right to franchise.

The voter turnout in Chandni Chowk parliamentary constituency at 3 pm was 44.90 per cent, in North East it is 47.36 per cent, in East 46.70 per cent, in New 42.86 per cent.

Similarly, for North West Delhi and West Delhi, the voter turnout at 3 pm was 45.51 per cent and 44.33 per cent respectively.

The lowest turnout was recorded in South Delhi parliamentary constituency with 42.51 per cent voters having their democratic franchise.

It is expected that the poll percentage may improve towards the evening with more people coming out to cast their ballot.

While the polling percentage reflected a less than enough enthusiasm among Delhi voters, prominent leaders having their names in Delhi voter slip came out in large numbers to cast their vote.

Ram Nath Kovind, along with the First Lady Savita Kovind, went to polling booth number 10 in premises this morning to exercise their votes.

voted at a booth in Nirman Bhavan, while showed-off her inked-finger at a polling station in Aurangzeb Lane.

Political heavyweights like Rahul Gandhi, chief Arvind Kejriwal, Sheila Dikshit, Ajay Maken, and also cast their votes.

for UP East Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accompanied by her husband cast her vote at Sardar Patel Vidyalaya in Lodhi Estate area.

voted at a polling booth in in Aurangzeb Lane. He said that "love would win" in these elections.

Cricketers and also voted in the capital.

While the seven seats in the national capital are at stake, the voting is taking place for 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 10 in Haryana, 8 each in Bihar, and West Bengal, and four in

The seventh and last phase of elections will be held on May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

