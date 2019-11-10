Haryana Police to undertake month-long drive to enforce e-cigarette prohibition

Haryana Police will carry out a month-long drive for enforcement of 'Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Ordinance 2019' starting today, to put a check on availability and usage of e-cigarettes and all other forms of electronic nicotine delivery systems across the state.

Director-General of Police Manoj Yadava said that the Central government had recently prohibited e-cigarettes through the promulgation of the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Ordinance 2019.

"All the Commissioners of Police and district Superintendents of Police have been directed to ensure enforcement of the provisions of the ordinance in their respective jurisdictions. During the drive, which would last up to December 10, Police will take necessary measures for proper implementation of the provisions of the Ordinance," Yadava said in a statement on Sunday.

He said that extra vigil will be ensured to prevent the use of such banned products in schools, colleges and other educational institutions.

Apart from this, public awareness drives will also be carried out and those violating the rules will be punished.

"An officer of the rank of Sub-Inspector of Police or above is authorised to conduct search and seizure and take up investigation in this regard. However, individual possession of e-cigarettes for personal consumption is not an offence," Yadava said.

As per the ordinance, e-cigarettes, all forms of electronic nicotine delivery systems, heat not burn products, e-Hookah and other similar devices pose serious health hazards.

Under the ordinance, the production, manufacturing, import, export, transport, sale, distribution and advertisement of e-cigarettes are a cognisable offence punishable with imprisonment up to one year or fine up to Rs 1 lakh or both for the first offence.

According to Haryana Police, the additional subsequent offence may attract imprisonment up to three years and fine up to Rs 5 lakh. In addition, the storage of e-cigarettes will attract imprisonment up to six months or fine up to Rs 50,000 or both.

