Haryana: Suspended BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav's son found dead

-
ALSO READ
Kartarpur corridor no security challenge, says BSF DG
Par panel says CRPF jawans facing difficulties in getting daily food in Chhattisgarh
I-day: CRPF gets max bravery honours; 942 policemen decorated
Large number of terrorists waiting at border to sneak into J&K: Police chief
Cross-border firing quadruples along IB in Jammu, BSF suffers maximum casualties: Data
-
Rohit, son of Tej Bahadur Yadav, the Border Security Force (BSF) Constable who was dismissed from service after he had released a video in 2017 on quality of food served to soldiers, was found dead at his residence in Shanti Vihar here.
"We received a call that Rohit has committed suicide. At the crime spot, we discovered that the room was locked from inside. The body was lying on the bed. There was a pistol in his hands. His father has gone to attend Kumbh Mela. We have informed him," said a police official.
Tej Bahadur Yadav had posted four videos on the social media in January, 2017, that showed him complaining about the unpalatable food at his camp along the Indo-Pakistan border in Jammu and Kashmir. The videos triggered outrage across the nation, but the BSF dismissed his allegations.
He was later dismissed from service.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU