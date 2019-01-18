Haryana: Suspended BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav's son found dead

Rohit, son of Tej Bahadur Yadav, the (BSF) who was dismissed from service after he had released a video in 2017 on quality of served to soldiers, was found dead at his residence in Shanti Vihar here.

"We received a call that has committed suicide. At the crime spot, we discovered that the room was locked from inside. The body was lying on the bed. There was a pistol in his hands. His father has gone to attend Kumbh Mela. We have informed him," said a

had posted four videos on the in January, 2017, that showed him complaining about the at his camp along the Indo- border in The videos triggered outrage across the nation, but the BSF dismissed his allegations.

He was later dismissed from service.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)