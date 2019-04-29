Will leave politics if Rahul loses debate on Rafale deal to PM Modi: Sidhu

and Congress' star on Monday repeated Rahul Gandhi's challenge to for a debate on jet deal and asserted that he would leave if the Gandhi scion loses it.

"Narendra Damodardas Modi, you debate with on jet deal in any part of the country. You can call him at your home. I will leave if loses the debate," he said at an election rally here.

The has alleged a scam in the Rs 59000 crore fighter jet deal and has promised to probe the irregularities into the purchase of 36 jets from if the party comes to power.

He accused the of lying to the country and dubbed him as 'feku' (liar).

said, "I have watched films with titles like 'Hero no 1', 'Coolie No 1' and 'Biwi No 1'. Now a film 'Feku No 1' is coming out."

It is next to impossible to make Modi speak the truth, he quipped.

The said that BJP has not fulfilled its promises made in the 2014 elections.

"Modi has ruined farmers, the youth and the poor of He has not fulfilled what he promised five years ago. Modi has only benefitted the rich one per cent of the country," he said.

took a dig at the PM for his alleged failure to prevent the fraudsters from fleeing the country.

He said: "Earlier watchmen used to say - jagte raho (be awake), now the Chowkidar (a reference to the PM) gives banks' money to the rich and says - bhagte raho (keep fleeing)."

"Ask him (Modi) who was Chowkidar when and fled the country," he asked.

He also hit out at Raebareli BJP candidate for contesting against Sonia Gandhi, who is seeking a re-election from the seat.

Sidhu said: "One who could not be loyal to Sonia Gandhi, cannot be loyal to the public."

Singh was considered a close associate of Gandhi before he defected to the saffron party last year.

Raebareli goes to polls in the fifth phase of elections on May 6. Counting of votes will begin on May 23.

