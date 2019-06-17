Heavy rains predicted for Rajasthan, Andaman and Nicobar, Chhattisgarh

Heavy to very heavy rains are expected in Rajasthan, Andaman and Nicobar, and few other parts of the country today, the Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said on Monday.

"Heavy to Very Heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim; Heavy rainfall at isolated places over south Rajasthan, Saurashtra and Kutch, Andaman and Nicobar, West Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Arunachal Pradesh, and Meghalaya" NDMA tweeted today.

(IMD) said, Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, hail and gusty winds (40-50kmph) are very likely to be expected in the isolated regions over and east on Monday.

Heavy to very heavy rains are predicted in the above regions for news three to four days, IMD released in a bulletin today.

In the wake of the severe cyclone Vayu recurving again, strong wind speed of the 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph very likely to commence along & off coast from the morning and gradually become squally winds speed reaching 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph towards the afternoon. The sea condition is likely to be rough to very rough over rest parts of east-central and rough to very rough along and off coast.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the north Arabian Sea, the east-central and along and off coast for next few days.

