Vidyut Jamwal acquitted in a 12-year-old assault case

Jamwal on Monday was acquitted in an assault case after 12 years by the Metropolitan here in

"The action hero is now totally free. The action hero only does 'action' in the movies is all I'd like to say," he told ANI reacting to the verdict.

The actor, who attained fame after his film 'Commando', was accused of smashing a bottle on a person's in in the year 2007.

Aniket Nikam, Lawyer for Jamwal in the case said: "The case pertains to an allegation levelled against Jamwal in the year 2007 of assaulting somebody while he was partying in a club in "

"During the trial, we were able to establish that there was absolutely no incriminating evidence against the actor," he said, further asserting that "the has accepted our submissions today and acquitted Jamwal."

Harishnath Goswami, a friend of who was also named in the matter, has been acquitted as well.

"The prosecution has failed to establish any evidence. Hence both and his friend have been acquitted in the matter," Nikam said.

