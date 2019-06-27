Helena Bonham Carter to star in 'Enola Holmes'

who was seen as Bellatrix Lestrange in 'Harry Potter' series will soon be seen starring in the 'Enola Holmes' series.

The is joining for the legendary's adventure project which is based on mysteries book series by

The novel series which comprises of six parts was featured as a movie for the first time, in the year 2006.

The story revolves around mysteries investigated by Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes' much younger sister, Enola.

The first 'The Case of the Missing Marquess' and fifth 'The Case of the Cryptic Crinoline' books were nominated for Edgar Awards in 2007 and 2010, respectively.

is helming the project and penned the script.

Helena will be seen playing the lead character's mother according to The

She was also nominated for an for her performance in 'The King's Speech'

The 53-year-old will also be seen playing the role of on Netflix's popular series 'The Crown.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)