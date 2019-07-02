Here's why Kate Middleton wanted stepping stones in 'Back to Nature Garden'

The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton recently requested for some stepping stones to be put in her play and learning space 'Back to Nature Garden' and the adorable reason behind it will make you go aww!

"We made the stepping stones because Prince George wanted them. The kids loved jumping across it, and it was down to Kate we got that in," People quoted Jake Catling, the director of the Landscaping Consultants, as sharing with Hello! Magazine.

Middleton had revealed that her daughter Princess Charlotte too had lent her hand in helping with the garden.

Middleton's nature-themed garden debuted at the Chelsea flower show in May this year. And now it has expanded to another location at the royal palace which is two times the size of the first garden.

"It highlights how time spent in natural environments can help build the foundations for positive physical and mental wellbeing that last through childhood and over a lifetime," read a statement released by Kensington Palace.

It added, "In addition to the physical and mental health benefits of being in nature, spending quality time with parents and carers outside has a valuable impact on children's early development," they added. "In the garden, families can explore together and enjoy nature as a playground."

"Even a short amount of time -- 10 to 15 minutes outside -- makes a huge difference to not just our physical well-being but also to our mental well-being," Middleton had said in an interview earlier.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)