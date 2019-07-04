JUST IN
High tide expected in Mumbai at 1.20 pm

A high tide of is expected to hit Mumbai at 1

When there is a high tide during the rainy season, flooded water in the city finds it difficult to get into the seas. Low tide will help the flood waters in the city to find an outlet to enter into the seas.

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai has predicted moderate rain in the city and in suburbs. The minimum and maximum temperatures will hover around 24 degree Celsius and 30 degree Celsius throughout the day.

