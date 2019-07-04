Our team has put in a lot of effort, says CEA Subramanian on Economic Survey

JUST IN
ANI 

The Economic Survey projecting the state of economy and outlining the challenges will be tabled in Parliament later on Thursday.

Chief Economic Adviser Krishnamurthy Subramanian told ANI: "Our team has put in a lot of effort with a lot of dedication. I hope results are good, and we are able to contribute to the ideas for the economy. I hope the almighty blesses us."

The survey will contain several chapters on macro economy as well as different industry sectors along with future outlook. It will come a day ahead of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting the first budget of the Modi 2.0 government.

July 04 2019

