Telangana: Cheating case registered against Cult.fit

Business Standard

ANI  |  General News 

A cheating case has been registered against Cult.fit, police said on Wednesday.

According to KPHB police, they had received a complaint from a man named Shashikant on June 22, who alleged he has been cheated by the Cult.fit fitness centre.

A case based on the complaint has been registered under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code.

The police have started the investigation in the case.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, July 04 2019. 10:07 IST

