JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

TMC wins 22 LS seats, BJP makes deep inroads in Bengal
Business Standard

Hope Modi government comes up to people's expectations: Kamal Nath

ANI  |  Politics 

Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Friday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the BJP's massive victory in the Lok Sabha elections and expressed hope that the NDA government would stand true to the expectation of the people.

"I congratulate Narendra Modi and BJP. Results are not according to our expectations. I hope the Modi government will stand true to the expectations of the people. We will introspect to find the reasons for our loss," said Chief Minister Nath.

BJP has won 302 Lok Sabha seats, and is leading on one seat, as per the latest details of the vote the counting on the website of Election Commission of India (ECI).

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, May 24 2019. 12:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements