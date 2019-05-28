Hope Rahul Gandhi continues as Cong president for next 50 yrs, quips HB Sarma

Adding insult to injury, and on Tuesday said the BJP wished to see as for 50 more years which will be helpful to his party.

However, he said the opposition would benefit if Gandhi was not the leader.

"In Parliament, there should be space for the opposition. So, if there is no then there is a possibility of a vibrant opposition. But if I look from BJP's point of view and not India's, then we wish that continues as for the next 50 years," he said. who is BJP-led North East (NEDA) convener, told reporters here.

Interestingly, Sarma, who is BJP-led North East (NEDA) convener, .had joined BJP in 2015 after a two decade-long stint with

Gandhi had offered to step down from his party post at the (CWC) meeting held on Saturday, taking moral responsibility for Congress' dismal performance in the Lok Sabha elections. However, his resignation offer was unanimously rejected by the CWC.

