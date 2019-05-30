Hopeful of seeing Modi as Prime Minister till I'm alive: Jeetendra

on Thursday said as long as he lives, he is "hopeful to see as the Prime Minister" of the country.

"As long as I am alive I am hopeful to see as the of India, said while speaking to media here before attending the oath-taking ceremony of at today.

The further said, "It is a historic moment. I am a big follower and an ardent fan of Modiji. I think the country is in beautiful hands."

"I am so happy for my countrymen and happy for myself to be here today," he added.

As Narendra Modi is all set to be sworn-in as the for the second time in a row, various B-Town celebrities are flying in to attend the event including Anupam Kher, Vivek Oberoi, Boman Irani, Hema Malini, and filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

