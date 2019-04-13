Hyderabad man dies in London road mishap

-
A Hyderabad man died in a road accident in London on Wednesday evening, officials confirmed.
Mohd Osman Ali was hit by a car while walking on the road near Heathrow airport. Though emergency services made efforts to save him, he succumbed to injuries.
The incident came to light after a local leader of Hyderabad tweeted to the External Affairs Ministry (EAM) to help the family of the victim. EAM responded to the tweet and asked the Indian High Commission in London to look into the matter.
Local authorities have said police is conducting an investigation into the matter.
More details are awaited in this regard.
