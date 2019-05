Customs authorities on Wednesday seized over 3 kilograms of gold from two passengers at the International Airport here.

The duo has been booked under the relevant section of the law.

Officials said they recovered a total of 3.329 kilograms of gold that was in a paste form and that was hidden near the rectum of both the passengers.

.

