PMO directly gave instructions to kill Sikhs in 1984: H S Phoolka

H S on Thursday claimed that instructions to "kill" during the that took place in in 1984 had come directly from the

"There is enough evidence on record to show that in 1984 when the were being killed, the instructions were coming directly from the and the was not called in... We have placed our evidence on record before the as well as Mishra Commission," told ANI here.

"Shanti Bhushan was during Shanti Bhushanji has given his own affidavit before the He says on November 1 morning he went to Narasimha Rao, who was at that time and he asked to immediately call the as innocent citizens are being killed... agreed with him," explained.

" called on the RAX phone, which is a direct phone between the ministers. And he says Narasimha Rao tried to convince the other person on the line to call the Army," he added.

Phoolka went on to add, "After some time, Narasimha Rao put down the phone and sat quietly. Shanti Bhushanji says he was there for about two-three minutes, Narasimha Rao didn't say a word. So, Shanti Bhushanji said he got up and went away."

Phoolka said the then along with Devi Lal, and asked the to immediately call the

"So, the wanted to call the Army, wanted to call the Army, who is the one who can veto them? It's the We have placed evidence on record that the (IB) officers were even monitoring it," Phoolka said.

"On November 1, an Army unit came and that Army unit in Safdarjung Enclave was trying to save the who were under attack. One came and stopped them. He said there are no orders for the Army to move in. After 15-20 minutes that Army unit was directed to report to the cantonment. When they went to the cantonment, they were asked to confine to barracks and their arms were taken away," he added.

"5,000 Army personnel were available in on November 1, 1984. If that Army could have been deployed, it could have saved 2,000 lives. This was directly the Prime Minister's Office, who was managing and controlling it," he said.

Talking about the alleged involvement of Kamal Nath, Phoolka said, "Even came to Rakab Ganj Gurdwara. Gurdwara was burned, two were burned alive over there. told the police that he was sent by the It is in the police report that came there and said he had been sent by the to see if any Hindu has been kept as a captive there. Despite the presence of Kamal Nath, the police fired on Sikhs inside the Gurdwara."

Phoolka said that "due to the sheer power of the government and their influence, they have suppressed all this evidence."

"But there is enough material to show, it was directly Rajiv Gandhi's office, which was giving the directions to kill the Sikhs," he added.

The took place after the assassination of former Prime Minister

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)