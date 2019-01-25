AAI receives 111 initial proposals for UDAN-3

The of (AAI) has received 111 initial proposals and 17 counter proposals from 15 bidders covering more than 350 routes in the round 3 of Ude Naagrik (UDAN) scheme of Ministry of Civil

Proposals connecting 13 water aerodromes and more than 40 tourism routes were also received as part of the bidding process.

3 scheme includes the inclusion of seaplanes for connecting water aerodromes and bringing a number of routes in the North-East region under its ambit.

The inclusion of tourism routes under 3 is in coordination with the Ministry of Tourism, and under the scheme 16 unserved airports, 17 underserved airports, 6 water aerodromes and 50 served airports would be connected.

The 3 will connect 235 routes comprising 189 Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) routes and 46 tourism routes across 29 states in the country.

The UDAN 3 would add another 69.30 lakh seats annually across the RCS routes with more than 1 lakh annual seats through seaplanes and more than 15 lakh annual seats on tourism routes. This is in addition to the number of seats created under UDAN 1 (13 lakh) and UDAN 2 (29 lakh).

Airports Authority of (AAI) is the implementing agency of UDAN, regional airport development and Regional Connectivity Scheme of the Government of (GOI). Under UDAN, air connectivity is provided to un-served and under-served airports at a subsidized fare.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)