Gujarat: Congress MLA Alpesh Thakor resigns ahead of Lok Sabha elections

Gujarat's OBC leader and Congress party MLA Alpesh Thakor on Wednesday resigned from the Congress party, a day ahead of the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections.
"My Kshatriya Thakor Sena was facing insults in the Congress party. So, I am resigning," said Alpesh.
Earlier in the day, Congress MLA Dhavalsinh Zala had said that Kshatriya Thakor Sena's core committee has given an ultimatum to him, OBC leader Alpesh Thakor and Bharatji Thakor to leave the party amid speculation that they may join the BJP.
"In a meeting, Kshatriya Thakor Sena core committee passed a resolution and served an ultimatum to us to leave the Congress party," said Dhavalsinh Zala.
"If my supporters insist that I leave the party, I won't defer the decision," he said.
On March 7, Zala, a close friend of Alpesh, had told ANI that the BJP contacted him regarding joining the party.
Alpesh, who came to limelight due to his quota agitation some years back, joined the Congress in 2017 ahead of the last Gujarat polls and was elected from Radhanpur.
Polling for 26 Lok Sabha seats at stake in Gujarat will be held in a single phase on April 23. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.
