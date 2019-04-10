Gujarat: Congress MLA Alpesh Thakor resigns ahead of Lok Sabha elections

Gujarat's and party MLA on Wednesday resigned from the party, a day ahead of the first phase of the elections.

"My Kshatriya Thakor Sena was facing insults in the party. So, I am resigning," said Alpesh.

Earlier in the day, Congress MLA had said that Kshatriya Thakor Sena's core committee has given an ultimatum to him, and to leave the party amid speculation that they may join the BJP.

"In a meeting, Kshatriya Thakor Sena core committee passed a resolution and served an ultimatum to us to leave the Congress party," said

"If my supporters insist that I leave the party, I won't defer the decision," he said.

On March 7, Zala, a close friend of Alpesh, had told ANI that the BJP contacted him regarding joining the party.

Alpesh, who came to limelight due to his quota agitation some years back, joined the Congress in 2017 ahead of the last polls and was elected from Radhanpur.

Polling for 26 seats at stake in will be held in a single phase on April 23. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)