IAF Chief leads 'Missing Man' formation to pay tributes to Kargil bravehearts

veteran BS on Tuesday paid homage to (IAF) jawans who lost their lives when a helicopter was shot down by during the 1999 battle.

IAF paid tribute by flying a 'Missing Man' formation at Sarsawa base in 14 Corps YK Joshi and Air R Nambiar were also a part of the team.

The 'Missing Man' formation is an aerial salute accorded to honour the fallen comrades-in-arms.

Earlier on Monday, a squadron of aircraft led by the IAF flew in the missing man formation to pay tribute to who was killed in action in Operation Safed Sadar during the

Kargil war, also known as the Kargil conflict, was an armed conflict between and that took place between May and July 1999 in the Kargil district of and elsewhere along the Line of Control (LoC).

The IAF had played a key role in enabling the to recapture the majority of the positions on the Indian side of the LoC infiltrated by the Pakistani troops and terrorists.

The war came to an end on July 26 with a decisive victory for as it regained Kargil and being criticised globally for instigating the war and for making its paramilitary forces cross the LoC.

