AP: Jagan Reddy invites predecessor Chandrababu Naidu to his swearing-in ceremony

Andhra Pradesh chief minister-designate YSR Jaganmohan Reddy has invited his predecessor and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu to his swearing-in ceremony scheduled to be held on Thursday.
Reddy called on his predecessor over the phone and invited him to attend the ceremony on May 30 at 12:23 pm in Vijayawada.
Jaganmohan-led YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) got an absolute majority in the 175-member state Assembly, ousting Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP) from power in the state.
YSRCP won 151 seats out of 175, whereas TDP's tally fell drastically from 102 in 2014 Assembly elections to a mere 23.
In the Lok Sabha results too YSRCP managed to win 22 of the 25 parliamentary seats.
Reddy has already invited Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao to his swearing-in.
KCR has agreed to attend the ceremony at Vijaywada before leaving for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's oath-taking to be held on the same day in New Delhi.
