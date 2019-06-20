50 Naxals eliminated in 2018 in Maharashtra, CM tells Assembly

As many as 50 Naxals were killed in 2018 without suffering any loss of life of police personnel in Maharashtra, told state Assembly on Thursday.

"In 2018, not a single person from our police force suffered in Naxal attacks. In fact, highest ever in the history i.e. 50 Naxals got killed in a single year in 2018," Chief Minister's office was quoted Fadanvis as saying.

He also said around 3000 Naxal-related incidents took place in the state in the past 30 years.

"Since 1980, around 3000 Naxal related incidents happened in ," it said.

The on Tuesday allocated Rs 500 crore in its budget for procuring modern weapons, instruments and technologies to put an end to Naxal activities in the affected areas of the state.

The Budget also includes funds for special skill development programmes to provide employment to youth in the Naxal affected areas.

