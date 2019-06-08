ICC should reconsider its stand on Dhoni's 'Balidan' badge: Rajiv Shukla

(IPL) on Saturday said the International Council (ICC) should reconsider its stand regarding the insignia worn by on his wicket-keeping gloves in match between and on June 5.

"I think the ICC should reconsider its stand. has not done anything, which amounts to violating the rules and regulations," told ANI.

ICC on Friday had turned down the BCCI's request to allow to continue wearing the insignia on his wicket-keeping gloves.

"The regulations for ICC events do not permit any individual message or logo to be displayed on any items of clothing or equipment. In addition to this, the logo also breaches the regulations in relation to what is permitted on wicketkeeper gloves," said ICC in a statement.

Earlier, chief had said that the board had written to the ICC not to remove wicket-keeper batsman insignia. However, he also acknowledged if the apex cricketing body is against it, they will take the permission.

"We are convinced that ICC rules say it should not have any religious, military or commercial significance, any insignia worn by any One should conform to ICC rules," Rai had told reporters.

"In this particular case that insignia has none of those connotations so we are going to tell the ICC that it need not be removed but in any case if they feel, we will take permission as we had taken permission from ICC when camouflage caps we wore because we believe in conforming to norms of the game and if ICC has set of norms we will go by that," he had added.

ICC on Friday had said that if Dhoni and manage to convince them that the 'Balidan Badge' does not have any political, religious or racial message it may consider allowing him to continue wearing it on his gloves.

"If Dhoni and convince us that the 'Balidan Badge' does not have any political, religious or racial message, ICC may consider the request," an ICC source had said.

Earlier, the veteran wicket-keeper batsman was seen donning the 'Balidan' (sacrifice) badge on his glove during India's first match against on June 5.

The former was spotted sporting the Army insignia, which was clearly seen while he stumped Andile Phehlukwayo. The regimental dagger is the insignia of the Indian Para Special Forces.

ICC on Thursday had asked to get the insignia of one of the units removed from the wicket-keeping gloves of Dhoni.

"We have requested the BCCI to get it removed," Claire Furlong, ICC General Manager, said.

ICC equipment and clothing regulations do not permit the display of messages that relate to political, religious or racial activities or causes during an international match.

will next take on on June 9 at the Oval,

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)