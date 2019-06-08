Morgan feels that Bangladesh have lot of potential

England are all set to take on for their third match in the ongoing ICC Men's World Cup and is in no way under-estimating the side saying that they have 'huge amount of potential'.

" are a side with a huge amount of potential. It is going to be a difficult game because they're a good side. I think people under-estimate them," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Morgan as saying.

England registered a massive 104-run victory in the opening match of against but faced a 14-run defeat against Moreover, in 2015 edition of the World Cup, their upcoming opponents Bangladesh had ousted them from the 2015 edition of

Although admitting that their clash against Bangladesh will be a 'difficult' one, Morgan said that for the last couple of days they had some time off from the game.

"The last couple of days for us has been a case of getting away from the game. I watch a lot of and speak to friends and family. No, there have been no extra fielding drills. Absolutely not. Fielding for us has been an extremely strong point. We proved that in the first game. We had a bad day in the field at That can happen. I wouldn't say we were more anxious than normal," he said.

Morgan also stated that they are going to stick to their game despite facing defeats.

"Before the tournament started we talked about losing games and how we would. Everything goes back to focusing on our strengths and how to get the best out of ourselves. There's no panic. We're very realistic about performances whether we win or lose. If it doesn't go our way next game or the game after, there's no panic. It's all about sticking to the process," Morgan said.

England will face Bangladesh at the Sophia Gardens today.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)