JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

BYU researchers invent quieter airplane toilet

Rahul Gandhi turns Good Samaritan, helps three injured scribes to ambulance
Business Standard

NGT forms panel to look into green capping of landfill sites issue in Delhi

ANI  |  General News 

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Thursday constituted a committee comprising Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) officials and a retired expert member of the tribunal GK Pandey, to look into the issue of green capping of landfill sites in Delhi.

The NGT has asked the committee to submit its report within three weeks.

The petition filed by the Centre for Wildlife and Environmental Litigation (CWEL) has raised the issue of rehabilitation and illegal green capping of landfill sites of the national capital.

The CWEL has stated that Solid Waste Management Rules 2016, has clearly mentioned the steps which local authority has to take to rehabilitate old landfill sites including segregation of waste and process of bio-mining.

Advocate appearing for CWEL, Gaurav Kumar Bansal informed the NGT that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has adopted an illegal process of green capping of landfill sites which is against Schedule J of the Solid Waste Management Rules.

The CWEL has prayed for the rehabilitation of old landfill sites of the national capital as per Solid Waste Management Rules 2016.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, April 04 2019. 16:42 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU