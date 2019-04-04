NGT forms panel to look into green capping of landfill sites issue in Delhi

-
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Thursday constituted a committee comprising Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) officials and a retired expert member of the tribunal GK Pandey, to look into the issue of green capping of landfill sites in Delhi.
The NGT has asked the committee to submit its report within three weeks.
The petition filed by the Centre for Wildlife and Environmental Litigation (CWEL) has raised the issue of rehabilitation and illegal green capping of landfill sites of the national capital.
The CWEL has stated that Solid Waste Management Rules 2016, has clearly mentioned the steps which local authority has to take to rehabilitate old landfill sites including segregation of waste and process of bio-mining.
Advocate appearing for CWEL, Gaurav Kumar Bansal informed the NGT that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has adopted an illegal process of green capping of landfill sites which is against Schedule J of the Solid Waste Management Rules.
The CWEL has prayed for the rehabilitation of old landfill sites of the national capital as per Solid Waste Management Rules 2016.
