Muslims got their share during partition, says Maharashtra BJP leader

on Sunday said that Muslims were given their share in 1947, a reference to the partition of the country and formation of

Responding to Asaduddin Owaisi's statement that Muslims are not tenants in India, Bhandari said, "It would be good if Owaisi Sahab speaks before due consideration. No one has called him a tenant. But if he talks about the share, it was given to them (Muslims) in 1947. Now, the matter is over."

Addressing a gathering on Friday in Hyderabad, Owaisi had said that Muslims were not tenants in and that they cannot be denied the rights guaranteed to them by the Constitution.

"We have to keep prosperous, we will keep prosperous. We (Muslims) are equal residents and not tenants. We are equal stakeholders here," he had said.

The parliamentarian had also said that Muslims need not worry after Modi's return to power at the Centre as the Constitution guarantees every citizen's rights.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)