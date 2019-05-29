JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Missouri to become first US state without an abortion clinic

Iran ready to talk to Gulf countries amid tension with US
Business Standard

Pak High Commission hosts annual Iftar dinner in Delhi

ANI  |  General News 

The Pakistan High Commission here hosted a traditional 'Iftar' dinner to celebrate the holy month of Ramazan.

Individuals from all walks of life including political personalities, community notables, Sajjadah Nasheens of several Sufi shrines in India, academics, writers, journalists, artists, civil society activists, Pakistani students and other prominent persons attended the dinner, the High Commoission said in a statement.

Acting High Commissioner Syed Haider Shah welcomed the distinguished guests.

"While wishing them special blessings of Ramazan, he also highlighted the messages of sacrifice, selflessness and compassion which are inculcated by fasting during the month of Ramazan," the statement said.

"The traditional Iftar dinner is hosted annually at Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi to mark the holy month of Ramazan and promote the message of peace and harmony," it added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, May 29 2019. 06:23 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements