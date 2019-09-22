IMD predicts rainfall, thunderstorm in parts of Himachal Pradesh today

-
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall and thundershowers in some parts of the state on Sunday.
The IMD Shimla made the predictions at 12 noon for the next three hours in the day.
"Light to moderate rainfall and thundershowers accompanied with hail very likely to occur in the districts of Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Chamba and Kangra," the weather body said in its bulletin.
