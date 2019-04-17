Rains, thunderstorm likely in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana

Widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm is expected in Delhi, and on Wednesday evening owing to severe western disturbances that is moving eastward from Pakistan, said the Met department.

The (IMD) had predicted thunderstorm accompanied by lightning, hailstorm and squall with wind speed reaching 60-70 kmph in the region.

Over 30 people are reported to have died so far due to the havoc played by adverse conditions in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and

Private forecaster Skymet said rain and thunderstorm with strong winds and isolated hailstorm activities are likely to occur over Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and some other parts of on Wednesday evening.

Squall is also expected in Jammu & Kashmir, and Uttarakhand, while eastern states of West Bengal, and are likely to receive showers as part of pre-monsoon activities.

and surrounding areas have already witnessed rain and dust-storm in the last 24 hours, bringing mercury down by 5-6 degrees Celsius.

saw overcast sky for majot part of the day on Wednesday.

The active western disturbance over and neighbourhood has been moving eastward through Afghanistan, and northwest since Monday.

It has caused development of cyclonic circulation over southwest and neighbourhood at lower tropospheric levels.

The IMD said dust-storm and thunderstorms accompanied by light rain would occur in east Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand, and Vidarbha and Marathwada regions in on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Skymet said rains are also expected in on Wednesday.

