Impossible to come to Houston and not talk energy!: PM Modi on 'fruitful' meeting with energy sector CEOs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a round table meeting with the CEOs from the energy sector at Hotel Post Oak in Houston city and discussed ways to harness opportunities in the energy sector and expanding mutual investment opportunities.

"It is impossible to come to Houston and not talk energy! Had a wonderful interaction with leading energy sector CEOs. We discussed methods to harness opportunities in the energy sector. Also witnessed the signing of MoU between Tellurian and Petronet LNG," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale were also present in the meeting along with US Ambassador to India, Ken Juster.

MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar in a tweet said, "Getting straight to business. PM @narendramodi just concluded a fruitful interaction with top energy sector CEOs at a Roundtable meeting in #Houston. The discussion focused on working together for energy security and expanding mutual investment opportunities between India & US."

The roundtable meeting was the Prime Minister's first engagement during his week-long visit to the US. He will today address the mega 'Howdy, Modi!' event where he will share stage with US President Donald Trump.

The event at the NRG Stadium will be followed by a luncheon meeting with elected officials and a community reception at the same venue.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)