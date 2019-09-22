'Saudi Arabia has several options to respond on oil facilities attacks'

Saudi Arabia's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir has said that the Kingdom has several options to respond to the attacks on oil facilities which took place on September 14.

"The Kingdom is coordinating at the highest levels with Washington. If it is proven that Iran is behind the attacks 'then the international community should bear its responsibility and make Iran pay the price for that'," al-Jubeir was quoted as saying by Al Arabiya.

"Iran's aggressive behaviour towards us violates international norms and laws," he said while adding that "no one wants war and this option should be the last."

Yesterday, US President Donald Trump has approved the deployment of US forces to Saudi Arabia and UAE.

"The president has approved the deployment of US forces which will be defensive in nature and primarily focused on air and missile defence," US Defense Secretary Mark Esper was quoted as saying on Friday evening (local time) by Sputnik.

This comes after a drone attack on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia on September 14. Yemen's Houthi rebels claimed the attack though US and Saudi officials later accused Iran of being behind the attack.

