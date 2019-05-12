"Impressed, we don't have these in Australia": Envoy on EVMs

The Australian to India, who is here to observe the 2019 elections, praised the for a "well-organised and orderly" election as 59 seats voted on Sunday. said witnessing the exercise was an inspiring experience and added that she was impressed with the use of Machines (EVMs).

"It has been a really inspiring experience to see the world largest democracy go to polls... How can get so many people to vote? Answer is well-organised It is a good system, orderly, organised and efficient," told ANI at a polling booth in the capital.

Sidhu opined that use of EVMs in the signifies the "high quality of Indian democracy".

"I am really impressed with EVMs, we do not have those in I think even with paper ballots which we have in Australia, it is always a case where there is a risk to integrity in any system. VVPAT is actually a good development," she said.

The paper trail machine or VVPAT is a device which dispenses a slip with the symbol of the party for which a person has voted. It is the first time the has used VVPAT in the

The sixth round of seven-phased is being held across 59 seats today with 979 candidates in the to the parliament.

The seventh and last phase of the elections will be held on May 19 and counting of votes will take place on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)